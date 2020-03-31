DuBOIS — Mary Brown, who is a behavioral health program specialist with Community Connections of Clearfield/Jefferson Counties, is stressing the importance of taking care of one's mental health throughout this challenging time.
Brown, who is also the coordinator of the local Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, said the “Healing After Suicide Loss Support Group” was meeting once a month at Penn State DuBois before the coronavirus appeared and its March meeting was cancelled. She predicts the April meeting will be cancelled as well.
Since the group can't have its face-to-face meetings anymore, the CJSPT Facebook page is sharing as many mental-health tips and activities as possible during this time, Brown said.
“We can't go out and do much right now, so it's about finding ways to have human contact,” she said. “Reach out to people — you can do FaceTime or Skype on your phones and have that face-to-face interaction over the phone.”
Since this all started, there has been an increase in old-fashioned telephone calls, Brown says. She even recommends writing letters.
Technology provides resources that can be useful to those who are socially isolated, Brown said, such as the “Ten virtual therapy and mental health apps to cope with coronavirus stress” link was shared.
Several things, such as people worrying about their jobs and lack of income, can lead to depression, Brown adds.
“Being at home and being restricted, the stressors are there,” she said. “If you're already depressed and having mental health issues, you have some strikes against you.”
Brown also works hand-in-hand with local providers to ensure mental health services are available. Most of these providers are currently utilizing TeleHealth.
“Do what you need to do to stay safe and healthy,” she said. “Stay in contact with other people to decrease depression and anxiety. Go outside. If you have a pet, enjoy their company. Utilize these online resources.”
The website www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org also has resources and links to useful articles such as “Emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 outbreak,” Brown adds.
The Clearfield Jefferson Crisis Line is always available at 1-800-341-5040 or the National Suicide Prevention Life Line at 1-800-273-8255.