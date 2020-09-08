DuBOIS — The annual Suicide Prevention Walk is going virtual this year.
In response to the unprecedented challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health, safety and well-being of the communities being paramount, the Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team has decided to hold the annual walk virtually for 2020.
A virtual walk is a real walk, but on the participant’s terms: They get to choose their own course, what time they start, and who walks next to them (safely). Participants are asked to document their event and post it on the Facebook Event Page during the week of Sept. 6 through Sept 13.
Team photos, memorial tributes, recorded messages, poems, etc. can be included. The week will be concluded with a live event broadcast via Zoom on Sept. 13 at 1 p.m.