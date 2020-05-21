SUMMERVILLE — The Summerville Volunteer Firemen’s Association gave out 492 of the 500 meals the department had planned for on Sunday.
A team of volunteers worked 14 hours over two days to prepare and serve the food. Of the meals, 50 of them were delivered by department members to the elderly in the community. Another 20 of them were taken to the Brookville Emergency Room and the Jefferson County 911 center for the essential workers.
“From the volunteers to the sponsors, thank you. We couldn’t have done it without you. To all those that came, it was our honor to serve you, and because of all your generous donations, we will be able to do another free meal,” Linda Snyder said.
The department will meet to discuss what the next meal will be and set a date for it. The drive-through set up at the department worked well for distributing meals.
The volunteers who came out on Sunday formed an assembly line to put the meals into to-go containers as cars came through, keeping the food hot in slow-cookers. The containers would be filled and bagged before being carried directly out to waiting cars.
Snyder is looking forward to being able to hold another drive-through meal in the near future, and said the department can’t wait to do it again.