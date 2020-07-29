RIDGWAY — A Ridgway restaurant on Boot Jack Road is doing its part to help vendors impacted by COVID-19.
The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill announced last week that any and all types of vendors were welcome to set up in the parking lot of the roadside business on Saturdays.
“We have a great location on (Route) 219, with space for many shops,” said Owner Tom Fitch.
He also mentioned this is a great way for people to shop from their cars for social distancing.
Due to fairs and festivals being canceled, Fitch said it’s important to showcase local vendors.
“We are also hoping to get a nucleus of vendors for the ‘vendor village’ we want to start downtown,” he noted.
The first event, held July 25, offered creations from three vendors, Fitch said.
“Many more are planning on coming this weekend (Aug. 1),” he said. “I am going to have entertainment and a cookout outside.”
Fitch said the plan is for Saturday to feature a blacksmith, farmers with fresh produce, antiques and jewelry.
There is no cost to vendors, and the event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“But, they are permitted to set up at our location any time,” Fitch noted. “This is our way of trying to help the vendors out.”
Visit The Summit Fireside Lodge and Grill on Facebook for updates.