DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Superintendent Wendy Benton, at Wednesday’s special meeting held via Zoom, expressed appreciation to everyone for their support during the pandemic.
“I think that our community has definitely invested in, of course, providing parents with the choice, and those parents and those students that wish to attend in-person instruction, they really made the commitment to keep everyone healthy and to do their part,” said Benton. “It’s a tremendous challenge and one that we are up for and I’m very proud of our district with the middle school reaching the sixth case, we did implement the temporary closure. Again, that was the minimum of the threshold and we’re taking all precautions.”
The DuBois Area Middle School was closed temporarily as a result of the sixth confirmed case of COVID-19 within a rolling 14-day window. As recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this was the minimum threshold to necessitate a temporary three-day closure for deep cleaning.
Through the Pennsylvania Department of Health contact tracing protocol, the district on Tuesday identified individuals that had been in close contact with the confirmed individual and immediately notified these individuals of their need to quarantine. On Dec. 16 through Dec. 18, all middle school instructional and instructional support staff facilitated and supported instruction through Google Classroom. All middle school students were to follow their daily schedule and participate in their classes as scheduled remotely.
Benton also commended the district’s food service department.
About a week ago, Benton said she spoke with the district’s food service director Tom Koscienski about what the district can do to ensure that the students are going to have food if there has to be a closure at any of the buildings. She said the district was informed about the sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in the middle school in the morning and the cafeteria staff “really pulled together.”
“Some of the staff from the high school came down and by the end of the day, prior to dismissal, they had prepared breakfast and lunch for all of the students,” said Benton. “They prepared over 1,500 additional meals that the students could take home so that we could be sure that we were nourishing them over the break. So that whenever it came time to getting all the food bags out to everyone, we had custodians, maintenance, SPOs (school police officers), principals, secretaries, teachers, counselors, aids. It was just all hands on deck. Mr. Hack and his team at the middle school did a great job leading that. I just could not be more proud of how well everyone’s pulling together to ensure that we’re providing the best for our students.”
The middle school will reopen for in-person instruction on Monday, Dec. 21.