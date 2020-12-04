ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth provided an update on reopening and learning plans within the district recently, as well as his monthly board report at Wednesday’s meeting.
Currently, according to Toth, there are no plans to implement the hybrid learning system within SMASD. Buildings are open again as of Dec. 2 for high-needs learners and CTE (career and technical education) students.
On Dec. 7, the plan is for students to return to a regular schedule.
“We continue to improve our virtual learning as we learn more through implementation, such integration of more live lessons, synchronous office hours and support for parents,” Toth said.
Google Classroom is used at the 6-12 grade levels, he said, and SeeSaw for K-5th grades.
During his monthly board report, Toth told everyone in attendance what he has been up to from Oct. 14 through Dec. 2, while handling the “ever-changing world of COVID in our schools,” he said.
This included consistent participation in statewide superintendent Zoom meetings through PASA (Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment), IU9 Zoom meetings, Elk County Super virtual meetings, Elk County Leadership calls and meetings with staff members.
Other notes Toth touched on:
- Receiving parent opinions about COVID planning
- The submission of Elk County and Stackpole-Hall Foundation grants
- Attending the PA School Board Association virtual law and virtual conferences
- Working with the PSBA (Pennsylvania School Board Association) and solicitor to prepare additional policy updates
- Attending the first regional meeting of the National Council on Education and Economy Superintendent’s Alliance
- Attending Pennsylvania Department of Education virtual-ready comprehensive plan training
Toth noted he was also a guest in Heather Kocjancic’s room with SMASD future therapy dog, Brooklyn, as part of her mystery reader program at South St. Marys Street Elementary School.
Toth attended several other meetings throughout the month, including ones with the SMASD Foundation, the Pitt-Bradford advisory board, risk management and Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), community education council, Epistemix to ensure safe COVID reopening in schools, leaders of JO wrestling about safety protocols and more.