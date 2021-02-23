CLEARFIELD — Resources to Empower, Support and Transform Kinship Families (REST), Inc., has announced that two new Kinship Family Support groups are starting March 1 in Clearfield County.
Kinship caregivers are those relatives or close family friends raising children who are not theirs; often times, these kinship caregivers are grandparents raising their grandchildren.
Many situations may require this form of caregiving, but typically kinship families are formed because of parental detachment (i.e., incarceration, military deployment), substance use disorder, divorce or death.
Kinship Family Support Groups are a way for kinship caregivers to connect, to learn from one another and to gain emotional support. REST, Inc., as a newly-formed non-profit charitable organization in Clearfield County, is dedicated to providing programs and services to support each member of a Kinship Family.
Starting Monday, March 1, a REST Kinship Family Support Group will be held at Hyde Wesleyan Church, 1215 Riverview Road, Clearfield PA, from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and will continue thereafter the first Monday of each month.
Beginning Monday, March 15, another Kinship Family Support Group will be held at the Parkside Community Center, 120 West Park Ave., DuBois,from 5:30-6:30 p.m., and will continue thereafter the third Monday of each month.
All Kinship Family members are welcome and no registration is required.
Kinship caregivers in the area are encouraged to visit REST, Inc. online, www.restfamilies.org, or on Facebook @kinshipfamilyservicesinpa.
Founder/Director Bobbie Johnson can also be reached by email, bobbie@restfamilies.org, or by phone, 814-762-2933.