HARRISBURG – The Center for Rural Pennsylvania Board of Directors held a virtual public hearing last week on the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in rural Pennsylvania.
“The center’s board wanted to learn more about the planned distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines in rural Pennsylvania because we know that rural areas have fewer health care facilities, fewer health care workers, and higher rates of COVID cases per capita,” said Sen. Gene Yaw, chairman of the board. “We also know of the transportation challenges that our rural residents face, and have heard that residents in rural America are more hesitant to get vaccinated.”
Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine reviewed the state’s COVID vaccination plan, which is continually changing to meet new federal directives, and the logistical challenges of vaccine distribution. She also noted the baseline level of distrust that could significantly negatively impact vaccine uptake across the Commonwealth.
Dr. Cary Funk, director of Science and Society Research at Pew Research Center, presented an overview of the center’s survey results on the intent of rural Americans to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This representative national sample showed patterns among rural residents across most regions of the country and could be relevant to rural Pennsylvania.
Most notably, rural Americans are closely divided on whether to be vaccinated. Funk noted that 52 percent of rural respondents said they would definitely or probably get a vaccine, while 47 percent said they would not.
Funk said it’s a two-prong challenge — one, there are a number of people who are eager to be vaccinated right now, and they’re having trouble getting the information and knowing how to do it.
“So we want to help them do it as easily as possible,” said Funk. “The second thing we’re talking about is how do you get those people who are less eager to be vaccinated to actually get that jab in the arm?”
Funk noted that they are also seeing lower levels of intention to be vaccinated among black Americans, younger Americans and those with lower levels of income or with less education.
“We do see older adults more likely than younger ones to say they would be vaccinated, keeping with the idea that it poses more of a health risk to older adults,” said Funk, noting that same pattern is seen among rural Americans. For instance, they are seeing older rural adults saying they are more likely to get the vaccine than younger rural adults.
One of the factors driving public interest and hesitancy to be vaccinated, said Funk, is people who are very concerned for themselves about getting a serious case of the coronavirus are much more likely to say that they would get the vaccine. Those individuals who see little personal need by that kind of measure are quite divided over whether they would get the vaccine.
Those people living in rural areas who are particularly worried about getting a serious case of the disease, seven in 10 of that group said that they would definitely or probably get the vaccine, compared with 37 percent of rural Americans who said they were not too or not at all concerned about this issue.
Another factor pertains to people’s habits and practices around other kinds of vaccines, particularly the flu shot, said Funk.
“Trust also comes up and in particular trust in the vaccine development process has gone up in tandem with people’s intention to be vaccinated,” said Funk. “And we have seen people’s lingering concerns about the potential safety and effectiveness of these vaccines as being a factor. And we have specifically seen a majority of people, including majority of rural Americans say that they didn’t want to be among the first people to be vaccinated.”
With millions of people being vaccinated currently, Funk said it is not clear whether that experience will help alleviate people’s doubts or concerns.
If people are not going to get the vaccine for themselves, Funk said some of the other options are to think about appealing to their sense of community need, either helping others around them who have serious health risks or helping their local hospitals, or perhaps helping local businesses and economic activity in the community.
“Secondly, the conversations going on around trusted messengers to deliver information about the vaccine are important,” said Funk. “That’s part of the thinking about prominent public officials and prominent, of course, healthcare workers receiving their vaccine.”
She said it’s important that there’s not just one trusted messenger, however.
“The general principle is that they’re people who share your values. And so we want to make sure that you have a number of kinds of public voices, so that you’ll appeal to people from different values and backgrounds,” Funk said. “To the extent that more conservative communities have seen the response to the outbreak as overblown is especially important that we have prominent people speaking to those values, and showing the value of being vaccinated for people like them, so to speak. I would also just underscore in general, of course, healthcare providers are especially trusted for information about the coronavirus.”