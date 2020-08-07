ST. MARYS — At Tuesday evening’s St. Marys Area School District board’s workshop meeting, three options were selected for instruction for the upcoming school year.
According to Superintendent Brian Toth, a survey about the start of school has been sent to staff and parents.
The first option includes a hybrid schedule system. This includes 50 percent of students being in the classroom and 50 percent online on alternating days, Toth says. Wednesdays would be totally remote-learning days.
Remote learning would include online instruction by teachers using online platforms. Teachers will be trained/prepared for this type of learning in the case of another shut down.
The other option, Toth says, is traditional learning five days a week.
“If only 60 percent of parents select five days per week, we can do so,” Toth said. “More than that means a hybrid model.”
Surveys were due to SMASD by Thursday at 11:59 p.m.
The St. Marys Area Virtual Academy cyber-school system also offers many options for students, including teacher and on-campus support, a district-approved curriculum, fine arts and career-tech programs, in-building courses and hybrid scheduling, cyber school supplies, full access to resources and facilities such as libraries and guidance counseling, according to the SMASD website.
The board will be meeting again Monday at 7 p.m. at St. Marys Area High School.