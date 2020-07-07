PITTSBURGH – The 28th Annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure will be a virtual Race for the Cure.
The virtual Pittsburgh Race for the Cure will open with an online kick-off on Sunday, Sept. 13.
“Walk where you are, race where you are!” between Sept. 13 and 26 as participants will have the opportunity to run or walk in the comfort of their own neighborhoods.
Susan G. Komen Greater PA’s annual Mother’s Day tradition originally was scheduled to take place on Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park on Sunday, May 10. Komen was forced to postpone the race until September in accordance with guidance related to COVID-19.
“The health and safety of our community is always our top priority,” said Kathy Purcell, MSW, chief executive officer, Komen Greater PA. “Even though this year’s race is being conducted virtually, we will continue to celebrate the race that this region has come to know and love. Participants will have the opportunity to safely race when and where they feel most comfortable, knowing that their actions honor and support their friends, family members, colleagues, and neighbors who have been affected by breast cancer.”
Race activities will include a virtual ceremony on the affiliate’s social media pages on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 8:30 a.m. EST, and over the course of the following two-week period, there will be daily contests and prize giveaways, educational Mission Moments, survivor stories, and more through Sept. 26. Participants are encouraged to share their photos, short video clips, and stories from their virtual race. Runners can submit a screen shot of their mileage and corresponding time for online race results. Submissions can be sent to mdluhos@komengreaterpa.org.
The Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure honors all those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer and creates momentum to renew the commitment to funding vital breast health education, screening, and treatment programs and supporting national breast cancer research initiatives. The Komen Pittsburgh Race is the organization’s largest fundraising activity, attracting more than 15,000 participants annually.
In 2020, more than 276,000 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in women and more than 2,600 cases in men in the U.S. A person loses their life to this disease every 74 seconds.
“Our ability to carry out our mission is directly related to the funds we raise through the Race,” said Purcell. “That’s why it’s imperative that the Race go on, albeit virtually. People throughout Pennsylvania are depending on us. It truly can be a matter of life and death.”
Registration for the 2020 Komen Pittsburgh Virtual Race for the Cure can be completed at www.komengreaterpa.org. Download the SGK Race for the Cure app for detailed race information.
For more information about the 2020 Komen Pittsburgh Virtual Race for the Cure, visit www.komengreaterpa.org or call the Komen Greater PA office at 412-342-0500.