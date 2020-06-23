SYKESVILLE — Organizers of the Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair have announced that the event, scheduled for Aug. 10-15, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and safety of volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, carnival employees, entertainers and community is our main priority,” according to a press release. “Government restrictions on the size of gatherings and the safety requirements to safely allow attendance at the fair would make the operation of our fair nearly impossible.”
The cancellation is among a long list of summer events which won’t be taking place due to the coronavirus such as the Clearfield County and Jefferson County fairs and the Brockway Old-Fashioned 4th of July.
Fair organizers stated for the public to watch for information regarding the 2021 Sykesville Ag & Youth Fair.