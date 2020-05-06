SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council began drafting a new requirement form for renting the park during its Monday night meeting.
Parks and RecreationElaine Fike told the council the Parks, Recreation, and Planning Committee has drafted a new requirement form renters will have to sign to rent the park during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all organizations are held to social distancing regulations. All groups renting the pavilion must adhere to the current group size restricted by the state and federal government. Groups exceeding the maximum number of individuals will be asked to leave the premises,” Fike read to the rest of the council.
She will email the document to C.J. Zwick, the borough solicitor, to be approved.
Talk then turned to when the park should be opened to the public. Fike said the park’s busiest months are usually July and August. Council President Michele Yamrick said parks do not fall in zone yellow, so they will not be able to open the park if the county moves to yellow.
Many refunds for park use had to be given for the months of May and June as groups were forced to cancel. The committee’s aim with the new requirement form is to make it clear guests at the park are expected to follow current mitigation mandates for group size and sanitization efforts.
PoliceThe council briefly reevaluated the possibility of the town hall meeting. Council member Don Zimmerman suggested scheduling it, and only allowing the maximum allowable number of people to gather in the building. He said anyone who wished to address council could do so, then be asked to step out to let another person in who might want to speak.
Council President Michele Yamrick said she felt it would be best to table the topic again until the yellow phase.
Council member Nate Alvetro spoke up at the end of the meeting to thank Sykesville Police officer Earl Campbell for his actions in defusing a situation on North Park Street.
“I happened to see Earl in action, and I just want to thank you for what you do and keep up the good work,” Alvetro said. “It was a situation that could have gotten really ugly real quick and Earl did a good job.”