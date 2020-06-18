SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council had to reevaluate the spring and fall cleanup events after the recent spring cleanup on June 2-3.
Vice President Elaine Fike said the spring cleanup “was a disaster.” Fike explained the dumpsters were overflowing, and the borough crew had to remove some of the contents for Advanced Disposal to haul the dumpsters away. Some people didn’t put their garbage in the dumpsters at all, but placed it next to them.
She questioned whether the council should hold another cleanup day. After a brief discussion, a motion was approved to continue the spring and fall cleanup events, but they decided to add more stipulations for the residents to follow in the future.
The borough council will be applying for county aid money for a tar-and-chipping road project. The estimated cost of the project is $25,974 and will cover Memorial Park Road, Roosevelt, Curvex and Kaufman streets.
Symmco requested to discharge the laboratory chemicals. Borough Engineer Travis Long advised against granting this permission to avoid future issues. Council followed Long’s recommendation and denied this permission.
The council has also contacted the Army Corps of Engineers about updating maps and models of the floodplain and the emergency plan for the plain. A contact from the Army Corps will be talking with Eric Mehok, Sykesville’s emergency management coordinator, about this project.
Fike told the council that Stahl Park is now considered open to the public. The Park Committee has ordered “social distancing” signs.