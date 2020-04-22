SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Borough Council re-opened discussions of the community’s police department for the first time since having to cancel the Town Hall in March, searching for the best solution during the pandemic.
Council President Michele Yamrick questioned if the council would have to restart the process since so much time has passed. Solicitor C.J. Zwick said if the council doesn’t take action within 60 days after the advertised date, they can’t take action.
“We have to do this when it’s absolutely safe for the public to be in closed quarters. Now granted, this is a big facility, but if we end up with a lot of people, it’s going to be close quarters. There’s no real way to know when it’s going to be 100 percent safe for everybody,” Yamrick said.
Mayor Gail Cunningham suggested re-scheduling for the start of September, hoping the shutdown would be past by then.
Since the council will likely have to re-advertise, they decided to table the matter to see how the coronavirus shutdown develops in the next couple of months. The matter was tabled until the May 4 meeting.
The council also addressed a complaint received related to the police department discussion, in which a citizen accused council member Ron Park of engaging in a verbal fight with her over the matter.
Park said the complaint was an inaccurate description of what took place. Park and council member Elaine Fike had a short discussion about the incident, which stopped when Yamrick said it was a situation of “he said, she said.”
“Whenever this does eventually happen, it’s going to be one of the hottest button topics in this town, and people are going to confront us whether we like it or not,” Yamrick said. “My best advice I’m going to give anybody, we all have to maintain a professional demeanor when we are in the eyes of the public. We are the officials.”