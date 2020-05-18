BROCKWAY — As the country begins to venture out after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down many states and industries, the Brockway Recreational Revitalization Group (BRRG) has continued forward with Phase 2 of work on Taylor Memorial Park.
Recently, BRRG put Phase 2 out for bids and was able to select a contractor.
“We had six total contractors bid on Phase 2,” Peter Varischetti, president of Varischetti Holdings, told the Brockway Borough Council in an email. “We selected Continental Construction, Inc. of Ridgeway to act as the project’s general contractor. Continental has begun to mobilize equipment to the parking lot by the stadium.”
Varischetti said that the project is waiting on two permits, but he expects them to come through later this month. Other aspects of the project are cleared to begin.
Varischetti Holding’s Corrie Gudalis said the project has generated a lot of interest. She made a presentation to the Brockway Borough Council before the lockdown, but she said the community has been very happy with the work that has been done.
“We’ve received so much positive feedback after the completion of Phase 1,” Gudalis said. “Everyone is excited to see what Phase 2 will bring to the community.”
According to Varischetti, work will begin along 7th Avenue and include three new lighted basketball courts and a lighted DEK hockey rink. The plan is also to overlay pickleball and volleyball courts. There will be a full-size field replacing the current senior league baseball field and the tennis courts there.
“The Brockway Area School District has been extremely helpful and to the extent that Brockway Little League has a junior or senior league team, they will be able to play on the school’s baseball field.”
Behind the Kaimann’s Pavilion, a community green area will be created, and there will be a new building with restrooms that are compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. Frank Varischetti Field will have new bleachers and an improved parking lot with sidewalks.
“Plans are for work on the east side of 7th Avenue to begin after Labor Day,” Varischetti said in his email. “Once Phase 2 is complete, which we anticipate being at the end of 2020, attention will turn to Phase 3, which will include improvements to the canoe launch along Little Toby Creek, as well as skateboard park improvements and a pave Waterfront Walkway on the Little Toby Creek levee.”
“The public provided great insight, which BRRG incorporated into our plans,” Gudalis said. “We’re confident that this project truly has something that everyone will enjoy.”
There are opportunities for the community to support the park. Details will be posted at www.brockwayrec.org as that information becomes available.