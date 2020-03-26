PITTSBURGH — The Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania® (www.komengreaterpa.org) 28th Annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure, originally scheduled for Sunday, May 10, will now take place on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Flagstaff Hill in Schenley Park. The Komen Pittsburgh Race is the organization’s largest fundraising event, and attracts more than 15,000 participants annually.
“The health and safety of our community always has been and always will be our top priority, therefore, we are rescheduling the Race until later this year,” says Kathy Purcell, chief executive officer, Komen Greater PA. “Women and men will not stop being diagnosed with breast cancer. Now is not the time to walk away from our mission. That is why it is imperative that the Race goes on. People throughout Pennsylvania are depending on us.”
The Komen Pittsburgh Race honors all those whose lives have been touched by breast cancer and creates momentum to renew the commitment to funding vital breast health education, screening, and treatment programs, including the Mammogram Voucher Program and Patient Treatment Assistance, for women and men wo are under-insured, uninsured, or experiencing hardship.
“The Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure has become one of the city’s largest races and the region’s favorite Mother’s Day tradition,” Purcell explains. “We are grateful for our community who continues to support us and ensure the Pittsburgh Race for the Cure is not lost, but rather, just moved to a time where we can celebrate together, as we all love to do.”
For more information about the 28th Annual Komen Pittsburgh Race for the Cure, visit www.komengreaterpa.org or call the Komen Greater PA office at 412-342-0500.
Susan G. Komen Greater Pennsylvania serves 53 counties throughout Pennsylvania. Through its year-round fundraising efforts, Komen Greater Pennsylvania has granted more than $25 million to help fund local education, screening and treatment initiatives, as well as nearly $10 million for breast cancer research that will help the organization meet its Bold Goal aimed at reducing the current number of breast cancer deaths in the U.S. by 50 percent by 2026.