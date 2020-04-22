BROCKWAY — The owners of a Brockway restaurant say they have experienced both the best and worst days of business at the restaurant since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeremy and Andrea Bassetti own The Hut Family Restaurant in Brockway. Jeremy said the local community has been great in supporting his family’s restaurant since the advent of the pandemic with many people buying gift certificates for others who might need them.
“We’re busier now than we were before, even just with life in general,” Jeremy Bassetti said. “Overall with the restaurant we’ve had some of our best sales days we’ve ever had and some of our worst days.”
He said the restaurant has had to lay a few people off, which makes the busy days that much busier for them.
“My whole family and my whole life I’ve been in the restaurant business. My grandparents ran this restaurant before,” Bassetti said. “I have been in the business for 20 years, and never had to handle anything like this.”
“I just want people to know that this is survivable,” Bassetti said. “The deliveries aren’t the big thing. A majority of our customers are still walking in the door to pick up their food.”
Bassetti said he has even seen his customer base expand.
“We’ve had some new customers coming in the door who live in town who maybe this just wasn’t their style or something. It’s opened the door for all these new customers,” Bassetti said.