HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported an increase of 2,975 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The statewide case total is now 953,136.
There are 1,502 people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the DOH. Of those, 303 are in the Intensive Care Unit.
The DOH reports that 91 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patient’s first positive test.
There are 135,271 total probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Jefferson County reported 2,842 cases; 1,711 confirmed and 1,131 probable. Elk County reported 2,358 cases; 1,251 confirmed and 1,107 probable. Clearfield County reported 6,495 cases; 4,771 confirmed and 1,724 probable.
Jefferson County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported seven new cases. Clearfield County reported 45 new cases.
Jefferson County reported 90 deaths. Elk County reported 36 deaths. Clearfield County reported 117 deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Jefferson County is at 7,444; in Elk County, 5,569, and in Clearfield County, 19,028, according to the Department of Health.
There were 40 new deaths reported statewide Monday. The DOH is reporting 24,396 total deaths in 67 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,955,709 patients who have tested negative to date.
Across the region, the number of county cases as of Tuesday are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 2,713 cases and 86 deaths.
— Forest County reported 1,387 cases and 21 deaths.
— Indiana County reported 5,140 cases and 160 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 264 total cases and seven deaths.
— Potter County has 957 cases to date and 21 deaths.
— Centre County reported 13,177 cases and 213 deaths.
— McKean County reported 3,083 cases and 64 deaths related to COVID-19.
Personal care facilities
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,972 cases of COVID-19, and 13,511 cases among employees, for a total of 81,483 cases at 1,560 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 12,616 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
Vaccine distribution
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Through March 8, according to the DOH:
- 3,047,539 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
- 2,066,330, or 85 percent, of people have received their first dose of vaccine.
- 981,209, or 56 percent, of people have received their second dose of vaccine.