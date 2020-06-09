REYNOLDSVILLE — Theresa Kister and the Gulvas family received the Citizen of the Month award for April during the Reynoldsville Borough Council work session last Wednesday.
Theresa Kister is co-owner of Mike’s Bilo in Reynoldsville, along with her brother Ed Gulvas.
She and the Gulvas family were honored with this award for the many years of service they have provided to the community.
“It’s always been my pleasure to be there for everyone,” Kister said.
Council President Bill Cebulskie said that especially through the recent struggles the community has faced, the Kister and the Gulvas’ have stepped up to make the time easier.
“As our community and whole country went through the coronavirus pandemic, one thing stood strong in Reynoldsville, that has for my entire life, and that’s been that the Gulvas family at Riverside has always been there, donated, been here for the community, and with a scare like that they were still there making sure we were all provided with the service they provide for us,” Cebulskie said.
The store went through the same shortages as many other grocery stores in the area in March when panic surrounding the coronavirus pandemic began. The shortages were something the owners said they have never seen before in 45 years of business.
Ed Gulvas explained that even suppliers were having a hard time keeping up with orders during this time, but that never stopped the grocery store from remaining open to the community.
“Through those scary and trying times, Theresa was always at the front counter everytime I walked in, and I believe this is a well deserved award to Theresa Kister and the Gulvas family for all they’ve provided to our town,” Cebulskie said.