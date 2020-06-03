DuBOIS — As the Courier Express prepared to go to press Tuesday night, Republican Michael Armanini and Lisa A. Labrasca Becker were poised for a photo finish in the race for the 75th Legislative District House seat currently held by retiring State Rep. Matt Gabler, R-DuBois.
Three GOP candidates sought the seat, including Armanini, Michael Clement and Becker, all of DuBois.
The 75th District includes all of Elk County, as well as the following portions of Clearfield County: the City of DuBois; the townships of Bloom, Bradford, Brady, Covington, Girard, Goshen, Graham, Huston, Karthaus, Lawrence (the Plymptonville precinct), Pine, Sandy and Union; the borough of Troutville in Clearfield County and the borough of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion).
In Elk County, unofficial results showed that Armanini received 2,144, Clement 183 and Becker 1,031 with all 29 precincts reporting.
With 70 of 70 Clearfield County precincts reporting, Armanini received 1,625 votes, Clement 1,041 and Becker 2,901.
Total votes counted in the district as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday gave Arminini 3,404, Clement 1,004 and Becker 3,350.
No results for Clearfield County were available by press time Tuesday.