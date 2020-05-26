DuBOIS — Beginning Tuesday (today), the three libraries of Clearfield County - the Clearfield County Library and Curwensville Branch Library, the DuBois Public Library, and the Joseph & Elizabeth Shaw Public Library, will begin allowing pick-up of library materials.
The libraries will be offering pick-up services outside the library building of requested library materials. Each library will have designated hours for library material pickups. These hours will be reduced from the library's normal operating hours.
To find out how to request items from a library and for more information regarding these limited hours, individuals can visit the library’s website or Facebook page. Persons may also call their library for more information. www.duboispubliclibrary.org/sidewalk-services.