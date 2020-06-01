In Tuesday’s Pennsylvania primary election, three Republican candidates seek the nomination for state Senator in the 25th District.
The seat is currently held by Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, of Brockway who is retiring at the end of his term on Nov. 30.
GOP candidates include Jim Brown of Brockway, an educator of 40 years and a farmer; Cris Dush of Brookville, current Representative for the 66th legislative District; and John “Herm” Suplizio, city manager of DuBois.
Margie Brown is the lone candidate on the Democrat ballot. A former public school teacher, Brown is currently serving on the St. Marys City Council while working as a half-time Broadcast Communications professor at Pitt Bradford.
The 25th Senate District of Pennsylvania includes all of Cameron, Clinton, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, Potter and Tioga counties, as well as parts of Clearfield County, including the City of DuBois; Brady, Huston, and Sandy townships; and the boroughs of Falls Creek (Clearfield County portion) and Troutville.
As of the 2010 census, a total of 233,497 civilians reside within the 25th State Senate District. Members of the Pennsylvania State Senate serve four year terms and are not subject to term limits. Pennsylvania legislators’ terms officially begin on Dec. 1 the year of their election. However, legislators take the oath of office the first Tuesday in January.
In the 73rd District Representative race, Tommy Sankey is the lone candidate on the Republican ballot. There are no candidates on the Democratic ticket. The 73rd Legislative District is made up of portions of Cambria and Clearfield counties.
Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson seeks reelection as the Representative in Congress for the 15th District. Robert Williams is on the Democratic ballot. Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District is located in central and western Pennsylvania and includes portions of Armstrong, Butler, Cambria, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Forest, Indiana, Jefferson, McKean, Venango, and Warren counties.
The primary election will set the stage for the Nov. 3 general election.