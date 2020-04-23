DuBOIS — With so many people affected in one way or another by the coronavirus pandemic, Treasure Lake resident Heidi Parks wanted to do something.
“My husband and I right now, we are fortunate enough that he’s still working, I’m still working,” said Parks. “I wasn’t sure what it was, but I just felt like I needed to do something. I think a lot of times, living in Treasure Lake, people assume that you don’t need help ... like they’re unaffected. And that’s so not the case. It could be any of us at any time, especially in this day and age.”
One day Parks decided to post on a Treasure Lake-related Facebook page that she wanted to help “anybody who’s in need” and was asking for suggestions.
Anita Todd, also of Treasure Lake, responded to her friend’s post that she agreed but didn’t know what to do, either.
“I don’t even know who needs help, or what they need,” Todd recalled thinking.
Together, the pair decided they needed to initiate a needs assessment survey to determine what people need and who is willing to help.
“And maybe we can match them up,” said Todd. “We decided we could connect people, and then they can help each other. We’ve already had 20-some people step forward with a willingness to help others. Now we hope people will reach out to us for help.”
The effort, entitled “TL Neighbors Helping TL Neighbors,” starts with Treasure Lake residents, those in need or those who want to help someone in need, filling out the form which can be accessed through the Facebook page for Treasure Lake residents. Those without access to the internet are asked to call 814-503-0112, leave a message and Parks or Todd will return their call. The information in the survey will only be viewed by Parks or Todd to match neighbors. Information will remain confidential.
‘We will try to pair families with each other to meet their immediate needs,” said Parks. “I mean, even if it helps with just one day, I feel like that one day they didn’t have of supplies or whatever they’re looking for is worthwhile.”