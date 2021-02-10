ST. MARYS — The ever-changing world of COVID-19 guidelines and schools was a main topic of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators meeting.
The meeting’s only visitor, Dan Sorg, expressed frustration with the SMASD board.
“My frustration is with the unnecessary virtual days,” he said.
Sorg referenced that the district is going off of new guidelines released from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, claiming that he is unable to find them himself on the website.
Everyone at South St. Marys Street Elementary School is “doing their best with inadequate staff,” said Sorg, noting the district should do what it has to to hire more substitute teachers.
“Our kids are rapidly falling behind,” he said. “We need our kids in school.”
During SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth’s monthly report, he said the DOH has put the district in a “bad situation” with its new guidelines.
Previous guidelines stated if SMASD had two cases of COVID-19 within a school, it had to close for three days, or until it could properly contact trace the cases and deep clean before the following day.
Under current DOH guidelines, the school closes for three days, or until the DOH says otherwise, Toth said.
According to the report, the new DOH requirement says “If your district is served by the Pennsylvania DOH, given the continued high volume of COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth, the DOH is unable to complete the public health protocols of contact tracing and case investigation faster than what is indicated in the matrix. As such, schools in the district served by the DOH should not close for a shorter time than specified in the matrix.”
According to Toth, Elk County had 161 new COVID cases in seven days, ending Jan. 8, 2021; a new COVID case seven-day average of 37, equaling 259 new cases in seven days ending Jan. 15 and 141 new COVID cases from Jan. 25 to Feb. 7.
Toth noted that he is aware of two school districts that were shutdown by the DOH for not closing on their own.
“As much as we may want to stay open, there are other regulations we have to follow,” he said.
Also, Toth said, he approved another emergency permit recently, totaling 31 of them in 2020-2021.
It was noted that SMASD substitutes now receive $100 per day, when it was previously $80, as well as a $500 bonus at the end of the year if the sub or paraprofessional puts in 45 days.
Despite increasing the wage for substitute teachers, there is a state and national shortage in teachers, said Toth. So, when eight or nine teachers go down due to being exposed to COVID, it isn’t possible to replace them all in time.
“We know people want their kids in school – we want them in school, too,” said Toth. “We will do what we can to get students here.”
Toth also commended SMASD nurses and cleaning staff on the “great” job they are doing. He also thanked Penn Highlands Elk and St. Marys Pharmacy for working with staff on COVID vaccinations.