ST. MARYS — At the first in-person St. Marys Area School District board meeting in more than two months, Superintendent Brian Toth updated everyone on what he has been doing throughout the past month.
Throughout the month of May and early June, Toth said he participated in bi-weekly calls with leaders in Elk County, statewide superintendent Zoom meetings through Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators (PASA) and Google Hangout meetings with staff members.
Toth also provided the Pennsylvania Department of Education guidelines for reopening schools in the green phase, which include things like identifying a “pandemic coordinator,” wearing masks, practicing social distancing protocols for sporting activities and others.
“This is not as easy as we may have thought,” he said. “This will take quite a bit of time. I do not see opening for face-to-face instruction by July 1, 2020. August, 2020, is very doable.”
Toth notes he attended or contributed to more than seven hours of webinars for the “Reopening Schools Task Force” to represent educators.
Toth also commended St. Marys Area High School and the district for contributing to the 2020 graduation held May 30, followed by a parade through downtown St. Marys.
Other topics Toth addressed in the past month include COVID-19 and reopening schools in 2020-2021, social emotional teaching and learning to SMASD staff in fall 2020, the next steps in reforming the Youth Advisory Council, grants to be submitted, financial planning, helping students and staff cope with crisis and budgeting and finance matters.