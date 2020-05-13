RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Rural Transportation Planning Committee have distributed copies of the Draft FFY 2021-2024 TIP for public review and comment.
In the wake of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, the document will be available for 30 days online only at the following location https://rpo.ncentral.com/transportation-improvement-plan/ or by calling (814) 773-3162 for a hard copy.
A virtual public meeting will be held to receive comments on May 19 from 10:30-11:30 am. Members of the public may attend the online meeting. Details are on their website.
For any questions or special needs, contact Amy Kessler at 814-773-3162.