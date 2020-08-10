HARRISBURG — The Tri-County area’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases rose by 25 cases over the weekend, according to the state Department of Health.
Clearfield County had 10 cases on Saturday and six on Sunday for a total of 16. Jefferson County had six on Saturday and three on Sunday for a total of nine. Elk County did not report any new cases over the weekend.
Total cases by county in the region are listed below:
- Blair — 284 cases with 5 deaths
- Cambria — 336 cases with 3 deaths
- Centre — 372 cases with 10 deaths Deaths
- Clearfield — 172 cases with 0 deaths
- Elk — 48 cases with 2 deaths
- Jefferson — 71 cases with 1 death
DOH confirmed an additional 813 cases on Saturday and 760 coronavirus cases in the state Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 118,852 throughout all 67 counties.
Seventy-seven percent of the state’s total cases are considered to be recovered.
“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
According to the Department of Health, 1,228,358 people have tested negative for the virus.