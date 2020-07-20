HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 711 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 101,738 cases statewide. Of these, 2,866 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 13 and July 19 is 153,838 with 5,613 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 938,175 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County remained the same with 37 cases; 28 confirmed and nine probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 99 cases; 77 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County remained the same with 47 cases; 39 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,237, in Elk County, 1,523, and in Jefferson County, 1,691, according to the Department of Health.
There were three new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,018 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 938,175 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 68 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case for 180 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported nine new cases for 288 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 19 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 25 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,685 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,614 cases among employees, for a total of 22,299 at 792 distinct facilities in 59 counties. There have been 4,804 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.