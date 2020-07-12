HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 813 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 94,689 cases statewide. Of these, 2,670 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the past seven days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 817,634 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County remained the same with 37; 31 confirmed and six probable. Clearfield County remained the same with 85 cases; 67 confirmed and 18 probable. Elk County remained the same with 29 cases; 25 confirmed and four probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,829, in Elk County, 1,339, and in Jefferson County, 1,395, according to the Department of Health.
There were 17 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,897 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 60 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 20 new cases for 141 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported three new cases for 241 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case for 18 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. There have been 4,703 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.