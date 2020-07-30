HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 839 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 108,264 cases statewide. Of these, 3,053 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 21 and July 27 is 162,937 with 6,526 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,059,776 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported four new cases for 116; 98 confirmed and 22 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 40 cases; 31 confirmed and nine probable. Jefferson County reported four new cases for 55 cases; 45 confirmed and 10 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,614, in Elk County, 1,685, and in Jefferson County, 1,999, according to the Department of Health.
There were 24 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,146 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 641 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,059,776 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same with 72 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 11 new cases for 234 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported eight new cases for 365 reported cases, and one new death for 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County reported two new cases for nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 26 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,868 cases among employees, for a total of 23,093 at 835 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,857 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County reported a new facility and patient case for two facilities with cases; five residents and four employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.