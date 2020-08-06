HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 854 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 115,009 cases statewide. Of these, 3,229 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 28 and August 3 is 150,145 with 5,891 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 1,156,520 negative tests have been issued.
Clearfield County reported one new case for 142; 116 confirmed and 26 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 46 cases; 34 confirmed and 12 probable. Jefferson County reported two new cases for 60 cases; 48 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,992, in Elk County, 1,785, and in Jefferson County, 2,214, according to the Department of Health.
There were 23 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,232 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 77 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported four new cases for 279 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported one new case for 359 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with six total reported cases.
— Forest County remained the same with nine reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 20 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 33 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,694 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,024 cases among employees, for a total of 23,718 at 860 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,922 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has two facilities with cases; four residents and five employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.