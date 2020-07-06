HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 450 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 90,304 cases statewide. Of these, 2,599 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County specifically increased by 218 overnight, according to the DOH press release.
Approximately 78 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 743,020 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported two new cases for 30; 27 confirmed and three probable. Elk County reported one new case for 20 cases; 17 confirmed and three probable. Clearfield County reported one new case for 75 cases; 58 confirmed and 17 probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,573, in Elk County, 1,110, and in Jefferson County, 1,280, according to the Department of Health.
There was one new death reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,754 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 634 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 743,202 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported six new cases for 48 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County remained the same with 114 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases for 228 reported cases, reported one new death for eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 17 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,351 cases among employees, for a total of 21,284 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. There have been 4,593 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.