HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 1,376 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 167,928 cases statewide. Of these, 5,865 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 1 and Oct. 7 is 210,227 with 7,585 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 350 cases; 295 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 126 cases; 93 confirmed and 33 probable. Elk County reported 81 cases; 63 confirmed and 18 probable.
Clearfield County reported one new case. Jefferson County reported three new cases. Elk County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,215, in Elk County, 2,618, and in Jefferson County, 3,619, according to the Department of Health.
There were 27 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,299 in 64 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,659 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,013 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 1,985,103 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 150 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 819 cases and 13 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,291 cases and 12 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 34 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 66 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,611 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,229 cases among employees, for a total of 28,840 at 999 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,528 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.