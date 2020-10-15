HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday an increase of 1,598 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 177,520 cases statewide. Of these, 6,726 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 8 and Oct. 14 is 240,220 with 9,370 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 380 cases; 321 confirmed and 59 probable. Jefferson County reported 141 cases; 103 confirmed and 38 probable. Elk County reported 93 cases; 70 confirmed and 23 probable.
Clearfield County reported four new cases. Elk County reported two new cases. Jefferson County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,738, in Elk County, 2,746, and in Jefferson County, 3,778, according to the Department of Health.
There were 21 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,432 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,120 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,474 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,089,197 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 171 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 906 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,614 cases and 14 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 17 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 37 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 84 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,213 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,332 cases among employees, for a total of 29545 at 1,014 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,585 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.