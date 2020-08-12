HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 849 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 121,130 cases statewide. Of these, 3,391 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 5 and August 11 is 157,895 with 5,272 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Elk County reported four new cases for 54 cases; 42 confirmed and 12 probable. Clearfield County reported three new cases for 177; 141 confirmed and 36 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 74 cases; 52 confirmed and 21 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,419, in Elk County, 1,884, and in Jefferson County, 2,409, according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,385 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,271,976 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported two new cases; 83 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported nine new cases; 335 cases and seven deaths.
— Centre County reported four new cases; 377 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County reported seven total cases.
— Forest County has 10 reported cases.
— Potter County has 20 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,119 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,186 cases among employees, for a total of 24,305 at 887 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,012 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has three facilities with cases; six residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.