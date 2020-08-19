HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Wednesday an increase of 570 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 126,149 cases statewide. Of these, 3,544 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 12 and Aug. 18 is 159,689 with 5,298 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Clearfield County reported six new cases for 201; 161 confirmed and 40 probable. Elk County reported two new cases for 60 cases; 46 confirmed and 14 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 79 cases; 56 confirmed and 23 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,791, in Elk County, 2,017, and in Jefferson County, 2,614, according to the Department of Health.
There were 24 new deaths reported statewide Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,523 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 644 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,368,318 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County removed one case; 93 reported cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 15; 374 cases and eight deaths.
— Centre County reported seven new cases; 406 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County reported one new case; 22 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,458 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,298 cases among employees, for a total of 24,756 at 901 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,104 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.