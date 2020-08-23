HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Sunday an increase of 619 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 129,048 cases statewide. Of these, 3,641 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between August 16 and August 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
Jefferson County reported five new cases for 88 cases; 61 confirmed and 27 probable. Clearfield County reported two new cases for 207; 165 confirmed and 42 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 64 cases; 49 confirmed and 15 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths. Jefferson County has reported one death. Clearfield County has reported one death.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,972, in Elk County, 2,046, and in Jefferson County, 2,665, according to the Department of Health.
There were two new deaths reported statewide Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,578 in 62 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 645 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,423,972 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County remained the same; 95 reported cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported six new cases; 396 cases and nine deaths.
— Centre County reported five new cases; 415 reported cases, and 11 deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same; eight total cases.
— Forest County remained the same; 13 reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same; 22 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same; 35 cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,708 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,3847 cases among employees, for a total of 25,095 at 915 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 5,126 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has one new facility with a resident case for five facilities with cases; three residents, and three employees. Jefferson County has four facilities with cases; eight residents and six employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.