HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 328 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 95,742 cases statewide. Of these, 2,714 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 6 and July 12 is 135,631 with 5,560 positive test results.
Approximately 77 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 835,732 negative tests have been issued.
Jefferson County reported two new cases for 39 cases; 32 confirmed and seven probable. Clearfield County reported eight new cases for 93 cases; 72 confirmed and 21 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 30 cases; 26 confirmed and four probable.
To date, Jefferson County has the only reported COVID-19-related death in the coverage area of the Courier Express, which also includes Clearfield and Elk counties.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 2,875, in Elk County, 1,357, and in Jefferson County, 1,413, according to the Department of Health.
There were seven new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 6,911 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 635 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 835,732 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported three new cases for 63 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 15 new cases for 156 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported 10 new cases for 251 reported cases, and eight deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with four total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 18 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 20 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,279 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,481 cases among employees, for a total of 21,760 at 750 distinct facilities in 55 counties. There have been 4,699 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and four employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.