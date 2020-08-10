HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday an increase of 601 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 119,453 cases statewide. Of these, 3,355 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 is 152,486 with 5,262 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients first positive test.
Clearfield County reported two new cases for 174; 136 confirmed and 38 probable. Jefferson County reported two new cases for 73 cases; 52 confirmed and 21 probable. Elk County reported one new case for 49 cases; 37 confirmed and 12 probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 4,320, in Elk County, 1,859, and in Jefferson County, 2,344, according to the Department of Health.
There were three new deaths reported statewide Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,317 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 643 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.There are 1,240,830 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County has 80 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported 322 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County has 372 reported cases, and 10 deaths.
— Cameron County reported seven total cases.
— Forest County has 10 reported cases.
— Potter County has 20 cases to date.
— McKean County has 34 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,011 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,161 cases among employees, for a total of 24,172 at 883 distinct facilities in 61 counties. There have been 4,974 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Jefferson County has reported a new resident case with three facilities with cases; seven residents and five employees. Clearfield County has four facilities with cases; two residents, and three employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.