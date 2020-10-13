HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 1,342 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 174,646 cases statewide. Of these, 6,393 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 6 and Oct. 12 is 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 371 cases; 312 confirmed and 59 probable. Jefferson County reported 138 cases; 101 confirmed and 37 probable. Elk County reported 87 cases; 66 confirmed and 21 probable.
Clearfield County reported three new cases. Jefferson County reported one new cases. Elk County reported two new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,636, in Elk County, 2,710, and in Jefferson County, 3,747, according to the Department of Health.
There were 16 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,384 in 64 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,927 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,280 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,060,093 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 165 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 883 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,545 cases and 13 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 17 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 37 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 79 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,060 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,311 cases among employees, for a total of 29,371 at 1,010 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,553 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.