HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a two-day increase of 2,254 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 173,304 cases statewide. Of these, 6,236 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 5 and Oct. 11 is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 368 cases; 310 confirmed and 58 probable. Jefferson County reported 137 cases; 101 confirmed and 36 probable. Elk County reported 85 cases; 65 confirmed and 20 probable.
Clearfield County reported five new cases. Jefferson County reported six new cases. Elk County reported three new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,579, in Elk County, 2,685, and in Jefferson County, 3,728, according to the Department of Health.
There were six new deaths reported statewide Sunday and 18 new deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,368 in 64 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,834 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,187 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,044,706 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 164 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 875 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,515 cases and 13 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 17 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 37 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 78 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,289 cases among employees, for a total of 29,242 at 1,007 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,552 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.