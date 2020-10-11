HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Saturday an increase of 1,742 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 171,050 cases statewide. Of these, 6,088 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 81 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 363 cases; 305 confirmed and 55 probable. Jefferson County reported 131 cases; 96 confirmed and 35 probable. Elk County reported 82 cases; 63 confirmed and 19 probable.
Clearfield County reported 13 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases. Elk County reported one new case.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,215, in Elk County, 2,618, and in Jefferson County, 3,619, according to the Department of Health.
There were 36 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,344 in 64 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 1,761 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,114 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,019,440 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 158 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 854 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,403 cases and 13 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 15 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 36 cases to date.
— McKean County reported 72 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,268 cases among employees, for a total of 29,099 at 1,006 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,551 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.