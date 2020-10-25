HARRISBURG — According to the Department of Health, as of 12 a.m. Saturday there were 2,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 192,622. Daily increases are now comparable with what the state saw in April, with Friday’s case count the largest one-day total.
The DOH is including Sunday totals with reports on Monday.
Of these, 8,323 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 17 and Oct. 23 is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 78 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Saturday, Clearfield County reported 434 cases; 357 confirmed and 77 probable. Jefferson County reported 162 cases; 115 confirmed and 47 probable. Elk County reported 151 cases; 123 confirmed and 28 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported eight new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,262, in Elk County, 3,008, and in Jefferson County, 4,006, according to the Department of Health.
There were 29 new deaths reported statewide Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,654 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,042 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,395 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,215,057 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 203 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,051 cases and 16 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,989 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 48 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 118 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,489 cases among employees, for a total of 30,741 at 1,043 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,702 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.