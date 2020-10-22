HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 1,557 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 184,872 cases statewide. Of these, 7,463 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 228,245 with 10,011 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 79 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Tuesday, Clearfield County reported 400 cases; 333 confirmed and 67 probable. Jefferson County reported 148 cases; 104 confirmed and 44 probable. Elk County reported 116 cases; 91 confirmed and 25 probable.
Clearfield County reported seven new cases. Elk County reported five new cases. Jefferson County reported four new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported four deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,956, in Elk County, 2,838, and in Jefferson County, 3,916, according to the Department of Health.
There were 33 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,533 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,503 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,855 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,155,639 patients who have tested negative to date.
The number of nearby county cases are listed below:
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Clarion County reported 186 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 966 cases and 14 deaths.
— McKean County reported 101 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
— Centre County reported 3,744 cases and 15 deaths.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,735 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,403 cases among employees, for a total of 30,138 at 1,028 distinct facilities in 62 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,614 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.