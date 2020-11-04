HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a total of 2,795 additional positive cases on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 217,666.
Daily increases are now the highest they have been since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total cases, 10,866 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered between Oct. 28 and Nov. 3 is 277,017 with 16,425 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 75 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Wednesday, Clearfield County reported 559 cases; 439 confirmed and 100 probable. Jefferson County reported 257 cases; 190 confirmed and 67 probable. Elk County reported 228 cases; 190 confirmed and 38 probable.
Clearfield County reported 14 new cases. Jefferson County reported 18 new cases. Elk County reported seven new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,091, in Elk County, 3,310, and in Jefferson County, 4,440, according to the Department of Health.
There were 35 new deaths reported Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,890 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 4,776 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 4,130 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,374,265 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 277 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,281 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,366 cases and 20 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 14 total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 66 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 175 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,721 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,753 cases among employees, for a total of 32,474 at 1,094 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,851 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.