HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Monday a two-day increase of 2,372 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 183,315 cases statewide. Of these, 7,261 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
There were 1,269 new cases reported Sunday, and 1,103 new cases reported Monday.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 233,298 with 6,870 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 80 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 393 cases; 328 confirmed and 65 probable. Jefferson County reported 144 cases; 104 confirmed and 40 probable. Elk County reported 111 cases; 86 confirmed and 25 probable.
Clearfield County reported four new cases. Elk County reported nine new cases. Jefferson County reported one new case.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported three deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 8,924, in Elk County, 2,817, and in Jefferson County, 3,909, according to the Department of Health.
There were 26 new deaths reported statewide Sunday, and eight new deaths reported Monday bringing the total number of deaths to 8,500 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 2,367 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 1,719 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,143,966 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 181 cases and three deaths.
— Indiana County reported 954 cases and 14 deaths.
— Centre County reported 3,719 cases and 15 deaths.
— Cameron County reported eight total cases.
— Forest County reported 18 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 41 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 99 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,663 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,389 cases among employees, for a total of 30,052 at 1,025 distinct facilities in 61 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,609 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.