HARRISBURG — The Department of Health reported a two-day increase of 6,311 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.
There were 2,909 cases reported on Sunday, and 3,402 cases reported on Monday.
Of the total cases, 12,859 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Nov. 2 and Nov. 8 is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 73 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Monday, Clearfield County reported 614 cases; 493 confirmed and 121 probable. Jefferson County reported 309 cases; 226 confirmed and 83 probable. Elk County reported 273 cases; 230 confirmed and 43 probable.
Since Friday, Clearfield County reported 46 new cases. Jefferson County reported 38 new cases and Elk County reported 23 new cases, also since Friday when the last county-specific totals were updated.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 10,451, in Elk County, 3,417, and in Jefferson County, 4,683, according to the Department of Health.
There were five new deaths reported Sunday, and four deaths reported Monday, bringing the total number of deaths to 9,024 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 6,274 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 5,629 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,455,856 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 351 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,474 cases and 19 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,679 cases and 22 deaths.
— Cameron County reported 14 total cases.
— Forest County reported 21 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 77 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 208 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608 at 1,115 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,907 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.