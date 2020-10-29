HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania continue to rise as the Department of Health reported a total of 2,202 additional positive cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 202,876.
Daily increases are now comparable with numbers seen in April.
Of these, 9,265 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days is 248,480 with 14,377 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 77 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Thursday, Clearfield County reported 480 cases; 390 confirmed and 90 probable. Jefferson County reported 197 cases; 139 confirmed and 58 probable. Elk County reported 167 cases; 135 confirmed and 32 probable.
Clearfield County reported 11 new cases. Elk County reported three new cases. Jefferson County reported 10 new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,538, in Elk County, 3,155, and in Jefferson County, 4,134, according to the Department of Health.
There were 44 new deaths reported statewide Thursday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,762 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,641 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 2,994 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,282,828 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 226 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,138 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,184 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported nine total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 55 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 148 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,603 cases among employees, for a total of 31,447 at 1,060 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,758 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.