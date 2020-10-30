HARRISBURG — COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania continue to rise as the Department of Health reported a total of 2,641, which included 225 cases from previous days and reported toady, additional positive cases on Friday, bringing the statewide total to 205,517.
Daily increases are now comparable with numbers seen in April.
Of these, 9,573 are probable cases of the coronavirus.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 23 and October 29 is 249,105 with 14,516 positive cases.
The DOH reports that 76 percent of cases are considered to be recovered by being 30 days past the patients’ first positive test.
As of Friday, Clearfield County reported 488 cases; 396 confirmed and 92 probable. Jefferson County reported 202 cases; 143 confirmed and 59 probable. Elk County reported 177 cases; 140 confirmed and 37 probable.
Clearfield County reported eight new cases. Elk County reported 10 new cases. Jefferson County reported five new cases.
Clearfield County has reported seven deaths. Jefferson County has reported four deaths. Elk County has reported two deaths.
According to a DOH spokesperson, the department identifies deaths by county of legal residence.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 9,576, in Elk County, 3,167, and in Jefferson County, 4,176, according to the Department of Health.
There were 22 new deaths reported statewide Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 8,784 in 66 counties as a result of COVID-19.
There are 3,821 patients who are considered probable cases. This includes 3,174 who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 2,297,983 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported 233 cases and four deaths.
— Indiana County reported 1,170 cases and 17 deaths.
— Centre County reported 4,226 cases and 16 deaths.
— Cameron County reported nine total cases.
— Forest County reported 19 cases and one death.
— Potter County has 58 cases to date and one death.
— McKean County reported 157 cases and two deaths related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,013 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,627 cases among employees, for a total of 31,640 at 1,064 distinct facilities in 63 counties. According to the DOH, there have been 5,800 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.