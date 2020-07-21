HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Tuesday an increase of 1,027 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of 102,765 cases statewide. Of these, 2,890 are probable cases of the coronavirus statewide.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 14 and July 20 is 155,796 with 5,996 positive cases.
Approximately 75 percent of cases are presumed to be recovered at this time and 952,998 negative tests have been issued.
Elk County reported one new case for 38 cases; 29 confirmed and nine probable. Clearfield County reported five new cases for 104 cases; 82 confirmed and 22 probable. Jefferson County reported one new case for 48 cases; 40 confirmed and eight probable.
Elk County has reported two deaths, and Jefferson County has reported one death in the Courier Express’ circulation area, which includes Clearfield County.
To date, the number of negative cases reported in Clearfield County is at 3,285, in Elk County, 1,560, and in Jefferson County, 1,723, according to the Department of Health.
There were 20 new deaths reported statewide Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 7,038 as a result of COVID-19.
There are 637 patients who have had a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 952,998 patients who have tested negative to date.
In the Courier Express region, the number of county cases are listed below:
— Clarion County reported one new case for 69 reported cases and two deaths.
— Indiana County reported one new case for 181 cases, and six deaths.
— Centre County reported six new cases for 294 reported cases, and nine deaths.
— Cameron County remained the same with five total reported cases.
— Forest County has seven reported cases.
— Potter County remained the same with 19 cases to date.
— McKean County remained the same with 25 total cases and one death related to COVID-19.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,789 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,647 cases among employees, for a total of 22,436 at 798 distinct facilities in 60 counties. There have been 4,809 deaths reported from nursing home populations to date.
According to the DOH, Clearfield County has three facilities with cases; two residents, and two employees. Elk County has one facility with cases; one resident and seven employees. Jefferson County has one facility with cases; four residents and four employees. No deaths have been reported from any of these facilities, the DOH reported.